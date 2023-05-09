The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Adah Sharma's Film Will Soon Cross Rs 50 Crore Mark

Despite the controversies surrounding Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story, the film has managed to set new milestones everyday, the latest being to surpass Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files collection in its opening weekend. Going by how the film is being received by the masses, it is bound to create more records in the coming days. As per a reputed industry tracker, The Kerala Story might touch the Rs 50 crore mark on Tuesday.

Taran Adarsh shared the box office breakdown on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#TheKeralaStory passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’ with DISTINCTION MARKS… Day 4 [Mon; working day] HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri; holiday]… Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Tue]… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr [revised], Mon 10.07 cr. Total: ₹ 45.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

The film that was released last week on Friday gained massive traction by Sunday taking the numbers to a whopping Rs 35 Crore. The industry tracking website Sacnilk reported that the Adah Sharma starrer amassed Rs Rs 16.50 crore. Meanwhile, on Friday and Saturday collectively, the film has managed to rake in an approximate total of Rs 20 crore. The report further stated that the Sudipto Sen directorial garnered over 52.92 per cent occupancy and the collection on the third of its screening was already 50 percent higher.

Compared to that, The Kashmir Files had collected Rs 3.55 crore on its first day, Rs 8.50 crore on the second day and Rs 15.10 crore on the third day. Thus, the film had earned only Rs 27.15 crore in comparison to The Kerala Story which stood at Rs 35 crore by the end of the first week.

The trailer of The Kerala Story faced criticism for claiming that 32,000 girls from the state had gone missing and joined ISIS. This sparked a debate as some argued that the figure was exaggerated. In response to the backlash, the film’s team removed the figure and described the film as the story of three women from Kerala.

