The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Adah Sharma Film Continues Strong Hold, Mints Rs 68 Cr

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Vipul Shah produced The Kerala Story is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which is mired in controversy, is recording a box office collection higher than its previous day’s collection during the week. On Wednesday, The Kerala Story collected Rs 12 crore, almost a crore higher than the Tuesday collection. This has resulted in The Kerala Story collecting Rs 68.86 crore.

Taking to Twitter, trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed, “#TheKeralaStory is UNBEATABLE and UNSTOPPABLE… Continues its DREAM RUN on weekdays… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr, Wed 12 cr. Total: ₹ 68.86 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #Boxoffice. Growth / Decline on *weekdays*… Mon: [growth] 25.40% Tue: [growth] 10.63% Wed: [growth] 7.72% EXCELLENT TRENDING."

The Kerala Story is doing impressive business at the box office. However, it is recording a lower box office collection than The Kashmir Files in its first week last year. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial had minted Rs 19.05 crore on its sixth day at the box office. “#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ₹ 79.25 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh tweeted last year.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story has been facing calls for a ban on the film. Not only has Mamata Banerjee declared a ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal, but a few multiplexes in Tamil Nadu also stopped screening The Kerala Story following protests in a few cities including Chennai. The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community.

For the unversed, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has opened amid controversies and mixed reviews. The film has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support. It is to see if The Kerala Story can replicate The Kashmir Files’ magic at the box office.