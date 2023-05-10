CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » The Kerala Story Box Office Day 5: Adah Sharma Film Earns Rs 56 Crore Despite Ban, Controversy
1-MIN READ

The Kerala Story Box Office Day 5: Adah Sharma Film Earns Rs 56 Crore Despite Ban, Controversy

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:37 IST

Mumbai, India

The Kerala Story was released on May 5. (Photo: Twitter)

The Kerala Story has been dubbed as a blockbuster as the film continues to rule the box office.

The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: There seems to be no stopping The Kerala Story. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, the film has already surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark and it is only showing an upward curve. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film has made Rs 11.14 cr, Rs 1.07 crore higher than Monday’s collection to take the total up to Rs 56.86 crore.

“#TheKeralaStory continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr]… Day 5 [Tue] is HIGHER than Day 4 [Mon] and Day 1 [Fri], SUPERB TRENDING… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 56.86 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he tweeted.

The remarkable box office collection comes despite calls for a ban on the film and the controversy surrounding the story of the film. Not only has Mamata Banerjee declared a ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal, but a few multiplexes in Tamil Nadu also stopped screening The Kerala Story following protests in a few cities including Chennai. The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community.

    Adah Sharma took to Twitter and reacted to the claims that the film is a ‘propaganda’ movie. She called her movie ‘real’ and urged everyone to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘Brides’ to know the truth. “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real (sic)," she wrote.

    first published:May 10, 2023, 11:37 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 11:37 IST