The Kerala Story Breaks The Kashmir Files Opening Weekend Record; Earns Over Rs 35 Crore in 3 Days

Adah Sharma’s recently released The Kerala Story has sparked a massive controversy with a section of the audience questioning it. Despite that, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced film has collected a whopping amount at the box office on its opening weekend, surpassing Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files that was released last year.

The film that was released last week on Friday gained massive traction by Sunday taking the numbers to a whopping Rs 35 Crore. The industry tracking website Sacnilk reported that the Adah Sharma starrer amassed Rs 16.50 crore on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Friday and Saturday collectively, the film has managed to rake in an approximate total of Rs 20 crore. The report further stated that the Sudipto Sen directorial garnered over 52.92 per cent occupancy and the collection on the third day of its screening was already 50 percent higher.

Compared to that, The Kashmir Files had

collected Rs 3.55 crore on its first day, Rs 8.50 crore on the second day and Rs 15.10 crore on the third day. Thus, the film had earned only Rs 27.15 crore in comparison to The Kerala Story which stands at Rs 35 crore by the end of the first week.

Recently, the leading actor of the film Adah Sharma took to her Twitter account and gave a befitting reply to those calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie. She called her movie ‘real’ and urged everyone to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘Brides’ to know the truth.

“And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real (sic)," she wrote.

In a separate Tweet, Adha also talked about the overwhelming response she is getting for her performance in the movie and mentioned that it is like ‘dream come true’ for her. “Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true ❤️ #Greatful (sic)," she added.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead and revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

