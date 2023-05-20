The Kerala Story Continues To Rule, Adah Sharma Starrer Crosses Rs 175 Cr At Box Office

The Kerala Story has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year as of now. Despite the controversies surrounding the movie, it is going strong at the box office. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Adah Sharma starrer collected over Rs 6.50 crore on Friday, May 19. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 175 crores.

The trade analyst also predicted that with the weekend ahead, the film’s earnings are likely to increase on May 20 and May 21. The film is also likely to reach Rs 200 crore mark at the box office soon.

#TheKeralaStory crosses ₹ 175 cr, is steadfastly moving towards ₹ 200 cr… Biz should witness an upward trend on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 178.32 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/Eo0iLoQhVw— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2023

Earlier it was also reported that The Kerala Story surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa to become one of the top performing movie of the year so far.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Adah expressed that she never expected the movie to perform this well at the box office. She confessed she never thought that “crores of people" would watch her movie.

“As an actor, I don’t know all these figures. We do all this hoping people watch it. I knew that this was a subject that if people would watch, they would connect emotionally with it. That mother-daughter emotion is really strong in the film. That is what touched me when I heard the script. It is a haunting thing. It is scary. I thought that if the mother-daughter connects (with the audience), it will really work. But I didn’t expect this. I didn’t expect so many crores of people to watch it," she told us.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).