The Kerala Story Continues To Rule Box Office; Collects Over Rs 10 Cr On Its Second Monday

The Kerala Story refused to slow down at the box office even on its second Monday. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Adah Sharma starrer earned Rs 10.30 crore on Monday, May 15. It previously earned Rs 12.35 crore, Rs 19.50 crore and Rs 23.75 crore on its second Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 147.04 crore.

#TheKeralaStory is not slowing down soon… Hits double digits on [second] Mon, HIGHER than [first] Mon - ₹ 10.03 cr… All set to cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Tue]… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 147.04 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/yJ7V8dpQuV— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2023

The Kerala Story has also surpassed Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. The latter had an overall collection of close to Rs 110 crore.

Here’s the day-wise collection of The Kerala Story so far:

DATE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION 05-May-2023 Rs 8.05 crore 06-May-2023 Rs 11.01 crore 07-May-2023 Rs 16.43 crore 08-May-2023 Rs 10.03 crore 09-May-2023 Rs 11.07 crore 10-May-2023 Rs 12.01 crore 11-May-2023 Rs 12.54 crore 12-May-2023 Rs 12.35 crore 13-May-2023 Rs 19.50 crore 14-May-2023 Rs 23.75 crore 15-May-2023 Rs 10.30 crore

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). However, the film has also been ruling headlines for several reasons ever since its release. While The Kerala Story has been banned in West Bengal, it is also declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Adah Sharma expressed that she never expected the movie to perform this well at the box office. She confessed she never thought that “crores of people" would watch her movie.

“As an actor, I don’t know all these figures. We do all this hoping people watch it. I knew that this was a subject that if people would watch, they would connect emotionally with it. That mother-daughter emotion is really strong in the film. That is what touched me when I heard the script. It is a haunting thing. It is scary. I thought that if the mother-daughter connects (with the audience), it will really work. But I didn’t expect this. I didn’t expect so many crores of people to watch it," she told us.