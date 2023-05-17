The Kerala Story Day 12 Collection: Adah Sharma's Film Eyeing The 200 Crore Club

Sudipto Sen’s directorial The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma in the lead opened with various opinions and reviews but is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is now emerging to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film has already crossed Rs 150 crore on its Day 12 in India and is still putting numbers at the box office. With strong momentum, the film is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club soon.

On Tuesday, The Kerala Story reportedly witnessed a small dip in the numbers and earned Rs 9.8 crore. The total collection of the film is said to be Rs 156.8 crore. The film registered an occupancy of 18.64 per cent.

The film has been surrounded by controversies since the day the trailer of the film was released. A section of people has called it a “propaganda film.”

It has been announced tax-free in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The film has been banned in West Bengal and has been removed by the theatre owners in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court that it has not issued any order imposing a “shadow or implicit ban” on the film.

top videos

The state told the court that despite providing the necessary security to the theatres and multiplexes, their owner decided to exhibit the film on May 7 due to the poor response from the audience. “The government cannot do anything to increase the audience patronage for the film,” the state said.

The storyline of The Kerala Story revolves around a Hindu woman from Kerala, who was brainwashed to accept Islam and go to Syria where she is forced to join the ISIS Terrorist Organisation. The film fell into the scanner after it claimed to be based on real-life incidents where around 32,000 women from Kerala are trapped under this hazardous scheme. However, the description of the trailer altered from being the story of 32,000 to that of three women.