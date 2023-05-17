CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Home » Movies » The Kerala Story Director Calls Film 'Great Service to Islam'; Vipul Shah Says 'Singham Had Hindu Villain'
1-MIN READ

The Kerala Story Director Calls Film 'Great Service to Islam'; Vipul Shah Says 'Singham Had Hindu Villain'

Reported By: Navneet Vyasan

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 17:03 IST

Mumbai, India

The Kerala Story has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films despite several controversies.

The Kerala Story has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films despite several controversies.

The makers of The Kerala Story have strongly reacted to the claims that the Adah Sharma starrer propagates hatred against Muslims.

The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah and director Sudipto Sen on Wednesday categorically dismissed the claims that their latest film propagates hatred against the Muslim community. The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, revolves around a Hindu woman from Kerala who is converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Vipul Shah pointed out that over the years Hindi films have had many non-Muslim villains then why The Kerala Story is being targeted.

Reacting to the allegations, Shah told the media, “Sholay had Gabbar Singh as villain. But that didn’t mean Ramesh Sippy sahab was against Singh community. Singham had a Hindu villain. That didn’t mean Hindus are bad. Why is this biased judgement against us? We have only talked about the perpetrators.”

The team of The Kerala Story at the press conference in Mumbai.

When asked why there was no single “redeeming" Muslim character in The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen said, “We are not here to do a balancing act. The whole world is going through this. When we talk about terror we can’t automatically assume that we are targeting the religion. We have done a great service to Islam."

Sen also claimed that while one part of Kerala is very beautiful, the other part is a “terror-network hub." “There are two Keralas that exist inside Kerala - one which is like a postcard with backwaters, beautiful landscape, Kalaripayattu, dance, martial arts. The other Kerala - the northern part of Kerala - Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode which connects to south Karnataka including Mangaluru, is a terror-network hub…"

top videos

    A section of political parties also questioned the makers of The Kerala Story over their now-withdrawn claim that 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam and recruited to ISIS. Reacting to the same, Vipul Shah said, “We told the story of 32,000 women through these 3 women. People tried to discredit us by picking up 32,000. What we were saying is that this is a story of 32,000 through 3 women.”

    Despite several controversies and calls for a ban, The Kerala Story has been running exceptionally well in theatres. It has already crossed Rs 150 crore-mark at the box office within 12 days of its release.

    About the Author
    Navneet Vyasan
    Navneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, culture, theatre, cinema and literature among other topics. He likes to...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Adah Sharma
    2. bollywood
    3. Ramesh Sippy
    4. rohit shetty
    5. Sholay
    6. Singham
    7. The Kerala Story
    8. vipul shah
    first published:May 17, 2023, 16:34 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 17:03 IST