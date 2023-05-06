The Kerala Story Director Dubs The Kashmir Files Comparison 'Stupidity', Says Working on It for 7 Years

Director Sudipto Sen released his ‘The Kerala Story’ amid a lot of controversy. The film has caused a stir about its subject. The film has also been accused of making another version of The Kashmir Files by a section of social media. The filmmaker finally reacted to the accusation, calling the comparisons ‘stupid’ and revealed that he has been working on The Kerala Story for seven years.

Speaking with ETimes, Sen said, “I started working on the subject much before The Kashmir Files. And, I don't find any reason of bringing The Kashmir Files up when you talk about my film. The comparison is just stupidity. You agree or disagree with it, but The Kashmir Files has shaken the minds of India and shown the power of cinema. My film belongs to a different genre… it has a completely different narrative."

Sharing details about his research, Sen said he’s been working for seven years on the movie. “Seven years, hundreds of hours of video testimony and hundreds of pages of documents and information collected from all over the world. That speaks for itself, doesn’t it?" he added in another potion of the internet.

For the unversed, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has opened amid controversies and mixed reviews. The film has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support. It is to see if The Kerala Story can replicate The Kashmir Files’ magic at the box office.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri congratulated the team on their impressive box office opening. “Dear Vipul Shah & @sudiptoSENtlm, @adah_sharma and team of #TheKeralaStory, first let me congratulate you for the brave effort. At the same time, let me also give you the bad news that from here on, your lives will not be the same. You will receive unimaginable hate. Your will feel suffocated. Many times you may get confused and demoralised. But remember, God tests the shoulders on which he can put the responsibility of becoming the change agents," he tweeted.

