The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Hospitalised; Promotion for Adah Sharma's Film Postponed?

Since its theatrical premiere, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story has taken the center stage. While the film is successfully creating an impression on the audience’s hearts, it is also grossing well and making a name for itself on a global scale. Currently, the makers of The Kerala Story are traveling across the country aiming at 10 cities, namely Jaipur, Varanasi, Patna, Bhopal, Indore and Ahmedabad amongst others. However, it has now been reported that the director of the film, Sudipto Sen has fallen sick due to travel and therefore, the promotions plans and city visits have been put on hold.

“Sudipto Sen along with the team has been continuously traveling promoting ‘The Kerala Story’ and due to excess travel, he has fallen sick. Which is why, the promotional plan and city visits are at hold. The Kerala Story is already a Blockbuster success and will have a long run at the box office in the next month. The filmmaker has requested the audience to keep showering love on the film and has appealed to people to watch it with family. The filmmaker will soon be back to continue the promotion and will touch 10 cities,” an insider claimed.

While The Kerala Story has crossed Rs 200 crore nett at the Indian Box office, the film continues to reach the audience across the country. Released on May 5, the film revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.