The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Reveals It Took 7 Years To Find a Producer For His Film

The recently released box office sensation ‘The Kerala Story’ has been one of the most glorious successes since the pandemic. While the film is gaining popularity across the world, not many know that Sudipto Sen, the director of the film had to search for a producer for 7 long years until he met Vipul Amrutlal Shah who saw the potential in the script and decided to bankroll it.

Talking about the same, the director of ‘The Kerala Story’ says “After 7 long years of search, it was Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s proficiency as a producer that he saw potential in ‘The Kerala Story’ when nobody believed in it! I am elated to see the results of Shah’s trust and this box office success is a consequence of it. When it comes to an extraordinary real-life story like ‘The Kerala Story’, you need a risk taker like Vipul to bankroll you. It’s not every producer’s cup of tea and only somebody as gutsy, gallant and courageous as Vipul Amrutlal Shah can execute it. ”

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Recently, reports claiming The Kerala Story will soon premiere on OTT made headlines. However, the makers then dismissed reports and revealed that they are yet to decide on a digital platform for the film’s OTT release. “The Kerala Story makers are yet to finalize an OTT partner for the film to release. All the news that says otherwise is absolutely fake," a spokesperson from Sunshine Pictures said.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.