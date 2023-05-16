Actor Adah Sharma began her film career 15 years back with 1920 (2008). Over the years, she might have been a part of popular films like Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Commando 2 (2017) but it was the recently released film, The Kerala Story, which propelled her to unmatched fame and success. The Kerala Story revolves around a Hindu woman from Kerala who is converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Not only has the movie set the box office roaring but has also proven to be a game-changer for Adah Sharma, whose popularity has grown manifold since the release of the film.

The Kerala Story opened to more than Rs 8 crores on its first day. Even before its second weekend, it crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark and recorded the highest single day number on its second Sunday, beating Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The success of The Kerala Story has also made Adah Sharma the highest grossing Bollywood actress for a female-led film, beating Alia Bhatt whose Gangubai Kathiawadi previously held the record.

While many believe that the staggering numbers clocked by the film might have a profound impact on her career by making her a much sought-after actor, Sharma, exclusively tells News18 that she feels otherwise. She says, “I never dreamed of [achieving] this much. I never dreamed of anything like this. I don’t know if any of this is in my hands. I will continue doing what I do which I have been doing anyway. How did The Kerala Story happen? I never did any planning for a film like this to happen. So just like that, if anything else also has to happen, then it will.” But happy to have been finally able to put her acting chops on display, she adds, “I never got such an opportunity to do a role like this. It’s great when someone trusts you with a role like this.”

Interestingly, her follower-base on Instagram has also grown by leaps and bounds. The Kerala Story hit the big screens on May 5 and the month, so far, has witnessed more than 250K new set of netizens following her. This, coupled with the attention that she has grabbed for her gritty performance in the film, bears the potential to turn her into a top pick for filmmakers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh is confident that the popularity she has gained due to The Kerala Story will spill over into her career and help her land plum projects in the coming months. “A hit will surely revive her career and it will also make Adah feel a lot more confident about her craft. Many filmmakers would take notice of The Kerala Story and her performance and it is surely going to help her bag a few projects,” he states.

However, producer and film business expert Girish Johar feels that the sole success of The Kerala Story that she headlined won’t guarantee her a rosy career going forward and that the idea is to be consistent by choosing the right kind of subjects that resonate with the larger audience. “If she selects the right subjects and scripts, it will definitely help her. The Kerala Story demanded a female lead but if there’s another film where she has a male counterpart, it will also add value. If another film demands a solo female lead and she’s able to portray the part and it’s a well-made film backed by a good director, it will help. Filmmaking is a team effort. It’s not only one particular face that’s the driving force behind a film. She might be the face of The Kerala Story but it was a team work,” he elaborates.

But Johar is quick to add that Adah had proved her mettle way before The Kerala Story and it has only contributed in cementing the industry’s faith in her craft. “Adah is a fine actor and is extremely talented. She has done hit films like Commando in the past. She’s an established and recognised talent. But as a solo lead, this is a humungous film for her,” he says.

Atul Mohan, another trade analyst, points out that Sharma has already become quite the next big thing and the makers of her next are reaping the benefits of The Kerala Story. In fact, the team of Girgit have strategically rejigged the campaign and pitch of the film so that they can cater to the audience who turned up in large numbers for The Kerala Story.

Talking about it, he explains, “Despite being in the business since the last many years, Adah wasn’t a known face or got the due recognition she should have by now. With The Kerala Story, she’s getting the necessary boost in her career. There was a film called Girgit which was announced about three to four months back. It has Shreyas Talpade and Adah Sharma in it. After the success of The Kerala Story, they revived the PR campaign of the film and now it’s centred around her. They’re saying that after The Kerala Story, she’ll be seen in Girgit as a cop. That’s why it’s said that one Friday can change an actor’s fortune.”

Resonating with Johar’s sentiments, he says, “You can’t make a Kerala Story every time. She has now gained recognition as the lead actor of the film, which will help her for some more time. Until she belts out three to four more hit films, she will be known as ‘Adah Sharma of The Kerala Story fame’. She’ll have to work really hard now and choose films wisely and make a plan about having a longer career.”

Trade analyst and critic Komal Nahta agrees with Mohan and adds, “These kind of sleeper hits doesn’t really help unless the actor signs up their next film which is really high on content. So, Adah will have be really careful of what she takes up next.”

Johar further praises Sharma’s courage for giving a nod to a sensitive and bold script like The Kerala Story and believes it will go a long way in changing people’s perception about her. “She was quite courageous to choose a film like The Kerala Story. She probably selected the film a year in advance. She took a step at that point which is reaping benefits now and that’s a bold step and if a talent does that, kudos to them! My best wishes to her,” he opines.

How her career in the coming months shape up following the popularity of The Kerala Story remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the Adah Sharma starrer is now inching close to an unprecedented Rs 150 crore, a rarity in these times.