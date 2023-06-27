The Kerala Story Lead Adah Sharma Denies No OTT Buyers Claim: 'Web Release Needs Thoughtful Decision'

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film, The Kerala Story, has been creating headlines ever since it hit the theatres. It revolves around the stories of Hindu women of Kerala who were allegedly converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019. It attempts to unearth the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala, who are said to have been radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. Even after its release, the makers are facing difficulties in finding a buyer for its OTT distribution. But lead Adah Sharma is positive the film will find takers.

“It’s a huge celebration not only for the cast and makers, but also for the entire industry,” she told Hindustan Times, adding, “We’ve completed 50 days on the big screen, I’m sure OTT par bhi jaldi aa hi jayegi.”

According to the actress, claims that the film was released on a streaming platform on June 23, are false. She said that a film can only be released on OTT once it has completed its theatrical run, so they are currently considering which OTT platform to release the film on. “From what I know, and whatever the production team has told me, they’re thinking which OTT platform they’re going to give the film to. Since, it has done exceedingly well in theatres, web release also has to be a thoughtful decision," she said.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, director Sudipto Sen recently said they are still waiting for a good and viable deal from any of the major OTT platforms. “We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us,” he said, adding that he believes the film’s box office success has upset certain factions of the film industry. “We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success,” he said.