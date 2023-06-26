The Kerala Story Makers Unveil Bastar Poster, Say It Is Based On A 'True Story'

Director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah, best known for their film The Kerala Story, have unveiled their upcoming film titled Bastar. The production banner, Sunshine Pictures, took to Twitter on Monday to share the news. Described as a film based on a ‘true incident,’ Bastar is scheduled to hit the screens on April 5 next year.

The caption read, “Unveiling our next Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!"

The poster of the film depicted a forest surrounded by dense smoke, signifying gunshot, a prominent red flag and a rifle. The text on the poster read, “Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm – Bastar.”

Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah#SunshinePictures pic.twitter.com/3qQVxKpCcG— Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) June 26, 2023

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is known for his films like Aankhen, Holiday, Force, Commando, Waqt, Namastey London, Singh Is King, The Kerala Story, Sanak and web series Human, amongst many others. His film, The Kerala Story, has been creating headlines ever since it hit the theatres. It revolves around the stories of Hindu women of Kerala who were allegedly converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019. It unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala, who are said to have been radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

However, director Sudipto Sen recently said that they are still waiting for a good and viable deal from any of the major OTT platforms. “We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us,” he said, adding that he believes the film’s box office success has upset certain factions of the film industry.