The Kerala Story Records BIGGEST Jump on 2nd Sunday, Earns Rs 23.75 Cr, Beats Salman Khan's KKBKKJ

Amid the controversies surrounding The Kerala Story, the film is also going strong at the domestic box office. Adah Sharma starrer is now inching close to Rs 150 crore mark.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared that the film saw a big jump in its collection on its second day. The Kerala Story earned close to Rs 24 crore on May 14. This is the highest single-day collection for the film since its release on May 5. The Kerala Story previously earned Rs 19.50 and 12.35 crores respectively on its second Saturday and Friday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 136.74 crore.

#TheKeralaStory crosses HALF-CENTURY in *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun]… Records its *highest single day* number on [second] Sun… Inches closer to ₹ 150 cr, speeding towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 136.74 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/lMq2xT8lm0— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2023

The Kerala Story has also surpassed Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. The latter had an overall collection of close to Rs 110 crore. Here’s the day-wise collection of The Kerala Story so far:

Date Box Office Collection 05-May-2023 Rs 8.05 crore 06-May-2023 Rs 11.01 crore 07-May-2023 Rs 16.43 crore 08-May-2023 Rs 10.03 crore 09-May-2023 Rs 11.07 crore 10-May-2023 Rs 12.01 crore 11-May-2023 Rs 12.54 crore 12-May-2023 Rs 12.35 crore 13-May-2023 Rs 19.50 crore 14-May-2023 Rs 23.75 crore

The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). While the film has been banned in West Bengal, it is also declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Recently, the film’s lead actress Adah Sharma also questioned the West Bengal government’s ban on her movie and called it disrespectful to the Central Board of Film Certification. “How it is a win for us? For one week it has been banned now. I don’t understand why. I am not the authority on it, I don’t have a say. But I feel the censor board is the official jury for all movies, everywhere. If they decide, maybe people should watch it and then have an opinion on it, whether they like it or not. But banning without watching? I don’t know. That’s not right. Then we are not respecting the censor board at all," Adah told us.

“Still people are so supportive, despite it being banned in some places. We are really grateful to the audience who went to watch," the actress added.