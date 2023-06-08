The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Apologises As Fan Claims 'Not A Single Show Available In Kolkata'

The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma has reacted to a fan’s claim that her movie is not playing “in a single" theatre in Kolkata. On May 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared a ban on The Kerala Story in the state “to avoid any incident of hatred and violence." A few weeks back, the Supreme Court lifted the state’s ban on the movie.

However, a netizen claimed on Twitter that they are ready to shell out an amount of Rs 500 to watch the film, but “not a single show is available in Kolkata." Adah Sharma has apologised to the fan for the inconvenience.

Reacting to the user’s tweet, Adah replied, “I’m really really sorry, the ban has been lifted but it’s not in our hands to screen the film.”

Im really really sorry 😞💔 the ban has been lifted but it's not in our hands to screen the film https://t.co/u89pRxItCX— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) June 6, 2023

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, hit theatres on May 5 amid major controversy and multiple petitions challenging its release. It revolves around a Hindu woman from Kerala who is converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah had claimed that his film was still not getting screens in West Bengal. He alleged that the police officials and authorities were threatening theatre owners and warning them that their licenses would not be renewed if they screened The Kerala Story.

“The problem is that in spite of the Supreme Court order, the theatre owners in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are not able to run the film. They are getting threat calls from cops and authorities that if they showcase this film, their licenses will not be renewed, the goons will attack theatres and they will not get protection. So the film is not running in theatres yet. This is happening in two states who claim to be the champions of democracy. They have disregarded Supreme Court’s order," Vipul Shah told us.