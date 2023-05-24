SHOCKING! The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Faces Harassment; Contact Details Leaked Online

The Kerala Story has been making headlines for several reasons ever since its release. If recent reports are to be belived, the film’s lead actress, Adha Sharma’s contact details have now been leaked online.

As reported by E-Times, Adah Sharma is facing harassment since her contact details have been leaked online. Reportedly, an instagram user by the name of ‘jhamunda_bolte’ has leaked Adah’s contact details. Not just this, he has allegedly also threatened to leak the actress’ new contact number. It has been reported that the controversial Instagram account has now been deactivated.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). A section of the audience is has been calling the film ‘propaganda’ ever since its release. The cast and crew members of the film also received threat messages after the film’s release. Earlier this month, director Sudipto Sen informed police that one of the crew members received a threatening message which read, “They did not do a good thing by showing the story."

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Adah called The Kerala Story a ‘movement’ and wondered why some people have an issue with the film. She admitted that before the release, she was thinking if terror organisations will have a problem with her movie.

“Once people have watched the movie, then nobody has had a problem. They can see that it is only about terrorism. I don’t know why some people have a problem with it in the first place. In the first line of the trailer, there is a man who says in English, ‘please tell me how you joined ISIS’ and in Hindi, I replied, ‘ISIS kab join kiya yeh jaane ke liye, kyu aur kaise join kiya, yeh jaana zaroori hai’. We had made our stance. I had asked if terror organisations are going to have a problem because we openly saying ISIS. I didn’t know people will have a problem with it. I thought people will be like, ‘wow, it is an anti-terrorism film’, ‘we should all watch it’," she told us.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.