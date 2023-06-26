The Kerala Story Struggles To Find OTT Buyers, Sudipto Sen Claims Film Industry Is 'Punishing' Them

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film, The Kerala Story, has been creating headlines ever since it hit the theatres. It revolves around the stories of Hindu women of Kerala who were allegedly converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019. It unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala, who are said to have been radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. The trailer of the film triggered protests in Kerala and some parts of the country along with some political parties calling for a ban on the screening of the film.

The film faced initial bans in West Bengal and was rejected by many theatres in Tamil Nadu. Even after its release, the makers are facing difficulties in finding a buyer for its OTT distribution. Director Sudipto Sen mentioned that they feel the industry has united against them.

The Kerala Story hit the cinemas on May 5 amidst bans and controversies, primarily due to its focus on religious conversions and ISIS, among other sensitive topics. Since its release, the film has been making waves at the box office. Despite their efforts to pitch it to an OTT platform, they have not received any favourable responses so far. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sudipto said they are still waiting for a good and viable deal from any of the major OTT platforms. “We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us,” he said, adding that he believes the film’s box office success has upset certain factions of the film industry. “We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success,” he said.

Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in the film.