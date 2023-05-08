The Kerala Story: West Bengal First State to Ban Film; BJP Asks ‘Who is Mamata Trying to Please?

The West Bengal government’s decision to ban “The Kerala Story" movie did not go down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasing her vote bank.

Information and Broadcasting Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur reacted to the ban and asked if Mamata is trying to hide the truth behind the ISIS module.

“It is unfortunate that she banned the movie in West Bengal. Is she trying to take away the rights of people? Is she trying to hide the truth behind the ISIS module? This movie is just to create awareness and stop these girls to lead into terror. All these parties TMC, Congress, and Left need to answer if they are supporting terrorist organisations. Let me tell you when Kashmir Files came they tried to say that this was reality… But look at the Kashmiri Pandits and look at the pain of Kerala girls," he said.

Instead of protecting our daughters, BJP West Bengal Co in-charge Amit Malviya said Mamata Banerjee has yet again chosen to stand with radical elements.

“Who is Mamata Banerjee trying to please with this ban? Does she think Muslims of Bengal relate more to the ISIS than the Indian Constitution? Shame on her regressive politics. There was no threat to law and order in Bengal because of the movie, which was being screened in over a dozen cinema halls in Kolkata alone. But now, with this dogwhistle, one can expect the worse," Malviya wrote in a tweet.

BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar said his party will oppose the “fascist fatwa" and asked if Mamata wants to give protection to the people who are involved in Love Jihad and are supporters of ISIS ideology.

“Another example of Hinduphobia running deep within the ruling dispensation of West Bengal. The Supreme Court didn’t ban the Kerala Story, but failure CM had to do it in order to appease her vote bank. @bjp4bengal will oppose this fascist fatwa issued by her," he tweeted.

‘The Kerala Story’

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019.

The Kerala Story’ is backed by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who serves as the producer, creative director and co-writer of the film. The film’s writer-director Sudipto Sen’s earlier movies are ‘Aasma’, ‘Lucknow Times’ and ‘The Last Monk.’

According to the latest description of the trailer, shared on production banner Sunshine Pictures’ official YouTube page, “The Kerala Story" is “a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala… Thousands of innocent women have been systematically converted, radicalized & their lives destroyed…"

Why Mamata, Kerala CM, Congress Against ‘The Kerala Story’?

Mamata Banerjee said that the West Bengal government has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story to avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the makers of “The Kerala Story", saying they were taking up the Sangh Parivar propaganda of projecting the state as a centre of religious extremism by raising the issue of ‘love jihad’ — a concept rejected by the courts, probe agencies and the home ministry.

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala claimed that the film was “BJP sponsored" and part of the “Sangh Parivar agenda" to divide people and create animosity among them in the state.

Senior Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said Keralites have every right to state that “The Kerala Story" is a “misrepresentation of our reality". However, he said is not calling for a ban on the film as freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused.

However, the BJP has extended support to the controversial film, claiming that recruitment into the Islamic State (IS) terror outfit from Kerala cannot be denied and CM Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of the exact figures.

