The Kerala Story: Who Is ISIS Operative Yasmin Ahmed Jahid?

The Kerala Story has been in the news since the release of its teaser, primarily because of its storyline and more recently, because of its surprise box office performance. Adah Sharma plays the lead role in the Sudipto Sen-directed film, which is said to be “inspired" by true events. The film is based on the ISIS module in Kerala which was busted by National Investigation Agency (NIA). In this context, another case that comes under the scanner is of Yasmin Ahmed Jahid, who was an ISIS operative involved in recruiting several young people from Kerala for ISIS and sending them to Afghanistan, as per the reports of the NIA.

Yasmin Ahmed Jahid was born in Bihar and is said to have been married to Syed Ahmed. As per the reports, they both hailed from Saudi Arabia and moved to Mallapuram in Kerala after returning to India in 2011. After returning, Yasmin married Abdul Rashid Abdullah in 2016, while he fell in love with another woman named Sonia Sebastian. Later, Sonia converted to Islam and changed her name to Aiysha to marry Abdul.

Yasmin and her husband are said to have conducted classes on Islamic jihad in Kerala as per the investigative agencies. During this, she tried to recruit additional students who wished to join ISIS to this group while simultaneously listening to the lectures.

top videos

Yasmin later admitted to the investigating team that she had actively recruited numerous people to join ISIS. Yasmin brought 15 people into this terrorist group from Kerala, as per the NIA court findings. Six ladies and three children were among them. The recruits from Kerala were sent to Kuwait, Dubai, Muscat, Abu Dhabi and later to Afghanistan.

However, Yasmin was arrested on July 30, 2016, by the NIA. She was apprehended from the New Delhi International Airport, while she was trying to escape to Kabul. Yasmin was then given a 7-year prison term and Rs 25,000 fine by the NIA court in Kochi.