The Kissing Booth Star Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet After 4 Years Of Dating: Report

The Kissing Booth fame Joey King and director Steven Piet are now married. They reportedly sealed their four-year-long love story with a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony that left fans gushing. According to a report by Just Jared, the couple, who initially kept their relationship under wraps, exchanged vows in a closely guarded ceremony. They exchanged the vows in Spain on Saturday, September 2, 2023, with their close friends and family in attendance.

Just a few days before, Joey King shared a delightful series of photos from their time in Portugal, where they were seen cuddled up and thoroughly enjoying each other’s company. The caption beautifully summarised their experience as she wrote, “Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together."

Back in February, Joey King shared a picture from her proposal and offered fans a glimpse at her engagement ring. In the caption she wrote, “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it."

Meanwhile, earlier this summer, the actress enjoyed a memorable bachelorette party in Napa Valley. For the occasion, she donned a charming white veil and a chic halter-neck dress that perfectly captured the spirit of the celebration. Surrounded by cherished friends and family, they raised their glasses in a heartfelt toast to this exhilarating new chapter in Joey and Steven’s lives.

For those unaware, Joey King and Steven Piet’s love story started in 2019 when Steven Piet took on the role of directing two episodes of Joey’s Hulu miniseries, The Act. In August 2021, they made their first public appearance together at the premiere of Bullet Train.

On the professional front, Joey King will be gracing the screen in a comedy romance titled A Family Affair alongside Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman. The film narrates the story of an unexpected romance that leads to funny and complicated situations for a young woman, her mother, and her boss as they navigate love, sex, and identity. Joey King is also set to grace the screen in Josh Yunis’s upcoming project Camp, where she will star alongside Nolan Gould and Annalise Basso.