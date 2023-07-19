The Marvels: Brie Larson Opens Up About Captain Marvel's Absence in MCU Since Avengers: Endgame

All set to go higher, further and faster are the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s power-packed female trio — Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) — who will be seen saving the world together in the upcoming film, The Marvels. Fans across the globe are excited to see where this unique team up will lead to in the MCU storyline. While the audience have several theories talking about the intriguing team-up, there is yet another question that fans are asking: “What has Carol Danver aka Captain Marvel been upto since Avengers: Endgame?”

Since Endgame, Marvel Studios has released ten other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all of which had Captain Marvel largely absent, much to the disappointment of the fans. Speaking about her character’s absence, Brie Larson told Entertainment Weekly, “The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends." She added, “That’s certainly something I can relate to."

The most recent MCU TV series, Secret Invasion, could potentially feature a reference to Captain Marvel in its final two episodes, or possibly even feature a post-credits scene setting up The Marvels. Revealing an interesting tid-bit on this, Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson admitted, “He’s been calling her, and she’s off in galaxies far, far away." He further adds, “She’s like, ‘Fury, why are you calling me? I told you not to use this [number].’ He’s like, ‘You gave it to me, so I’m gonna use it. And I’m calling you because I need your help!'"

The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in pivotal roles. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. The upcoming film follows Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau on a cosmic quest to save the world, while their powers inexplicably get intertwined with each other! Will they be able to untangle the power-mixup in time to banish the quest? To find that out, one needs to rush to theatres nearest to them!

Marvel Studios India’s “The Marvels” hits Indian theatres this Diwali on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.