The Marvels New Featurette Celebrates Brie Larson's Journey In The MCU With Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani

Ahead of the release of The Marvels in November this year, Marvel Studios has released a video titled ‘Journey To The Marvels’ in which Carol Danvers ventures to team up with Captain Monica Rambeau, her estranged niece, and Ms. Marvel, Jersey City’s teenage superhero. The makers claim that Carol Danvers will appear in the film in a “never seen before" avatar.

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Kamala Khan also known as Ms. Marvel, and now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

Brie Larson’s fans are excited to see her full-fledged return to the MCU after she was largely absent from Marvel Studios’ last ten films post Avengers: Endgame. Speaking about Carol Danvers’ absence, Brie told Entertainment Weekly, “The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends." She added, “That’s certainly something I can relate to."

The film also marks Seo-Jun Park’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans were excited to spot him in the film’s trailer that was released earlier. They are now speculating that Park Seo Joon will essay the role of Prince Yan of the vibrant planet ‘Aldana’. This speculation arose because of a scene in the trailer in which Park Seo Joon and Captain Marvel were seen dancing.

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson. It is directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Kevin Feige. Nia has also written the film’s screenplay along with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will hit Indian theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.