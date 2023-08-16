The Marvels Producer Confirms THIS Important Detail About Park Seo Joon in the MCU Film

The Marvels has already sparked intrigue among global audiences with the power-packed team-up of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury’s bold and “stronger” return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the lead cast is bound to have everyone’s attention, fans are also curious about Park Seo Joon’s role in the film. The South Korean actor will be making his MCU debut with the film. A few weeks ago, when The Marvels trailer released, fans were thrilled to spot the actor and it led to innumerable theories. Now, director Nia DaCosta and producer Mary Livanos finally shared some details on the K-drama star’s role.

Producer Mary Livanos revealed, “He’s a definite ally to Carol Danvers. Someone from her past that is meaningful as a friend to her, and so he and his people are important to Carol.” Director Nia DaCosta added, “His character is really awesome, and [it’s] really fun when you realise his relationship to our hero".

Opening up about the planet of Aldana appearing in Marvel Cinematic Universe, the director added, “It was really important to me that every planet felt like a completely different space in terms of colour, lighting, and just energy because if you have the entire universe at your disposal, the planets can’t feel the same. That’s one that is very much high-key, colorful, bright."

Fans are speculating that Park Seo Joon plays the role of Prince Yan of the vibrant planet ‘Aldana’ where the habitants communicate only through rhythms. The theory stemmed from a scene in the trailer in which Park Seo Joon and Captain Marvel were seen dancing. The director also fueled the intrigue around the theory by calling the planets “Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before."

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel O Jackson in pivotal roles, Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” also stars Seo-Jun Park and Zawe Ashton in Pivotal roles.

The Marvels will release in theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.