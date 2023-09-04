The Marvels Star Iman Vellani Reveals The Comic's Idea Came To Her In A Dream: 'Was Listening To Billy Joel'

Marvel fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels. The film will feature Carol Danvers venturing to team up with Captain Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel. Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel or Kamala Khan, wrote the latest issue of the Ms. Marvel comics alongside Sabir Pirzada. Talking to Sabir, she revealed that the idea for the comic came to her in a dream.

In a recent conversation about Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 with her co-writer Sabir, Kamala said, “The whole comic book thing came to me in a dream. I was listening to Billy Joel’s River of Dreams, and I was like, there’s too many dreams, we have to do dreams now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

Sharing details about the comic’s storyline, Sabir added, “The opening is a somewhat surreal dream sequence where Kamala wakes up in the egg that she’s resurrected in Krakoa and appears to be reliving this dream over and over again in which she’s also being pulled (literally) in a hundred different directions by all the different super teams that she has been a part of.

“I think the opening is a great example of How Iman thinks visually because a lot of those specific visuals I think she came up with herself and she knew inherently that using dreams is opening up so many wonderful artistic possibilities," he said.

Iman Vellani made her Hollywood debut with Ms. Marvel and won audiences’ hearts across the globe. The fans cannot wait to witness her endearing persona in The Marvels - her first feature film.

Iman Vellani will be seen in the Nia DaCosta directorial film alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson and Seo-jun Park in pivotal roles. The film marks Seo-jun Park’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels will be released in theatres this Diwali in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.