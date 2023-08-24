'The Movie Has All Elements Of Commercial Entertainer': Producer Sophia Paul On RDX's Box Office Potential

Kerala’s vibrant Onam celebrations, which commenced on August 20, are in full swing, fascinating the state with their fervour. The 10-day-long extravaganza is set to conclude on Tuesday, August 29. As the festive aura envelops the region, cinephiles are also gearing up for an exciting weekend with a lineup of promising films scheduled for release. Among them, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier stands out, poised to grace the silver screen on Friday, August 25.

Produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekenblockbuster, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier holds a special significance for the producer. Sophia Paul revealed that her desire to present a commercial entertainer was born out of the postponement of Minnal Murali due to the pandemic. Speaking with Cue Studios, she expressed her aspiration to create a cinematic experience that draws audiences back to theatres. Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph, was originally crafted for a theatrical release but was rerouted to an OTT platform due to the pandemic. The unexpected shift prompted Sophia Paul’s determination to bring forth a cinematic spectacle that embraces the quintessence of commercial cinema.

Debutant director Nahas Hidayath’s RDX: Robert Dony Xavier takes centre stage, weaving the narrative around three spirited youngsters: Robert, Doney, and Xavier. United by their tendency for unexpected clashes, their paths cross once more when a personal issue arises, prompting them to face their history. The movie showcases a talented ensemble, with Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese, and Shane Nigam taking on the lead roles.

While the pandemic disrupted the trajectory of Minnal Murali, which eventually found its well-deserved acclaim on Netflix in December 2021, RDX offers a fresh opportunity for cinephiles to immerse themselves in a captivating cinematic journey. The film, characterised by its blend of entertainment elements, holds promise to captivate audiences and reignite the spirit of shared theatre experiences.