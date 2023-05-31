The Night Manager 2: Aditya Roy Kapur Announces Release Date With New Poster, Fans 'Cannot Wait'

When Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager released in February this year, it left everyone completely impresed. The show gained immense love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part of the show, the actor has finally announced its release date.

On Wednesday, Aditya Roy Kapur took took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of his show. The poster mentioned that The Night Manager Part 2 will be released on June 30, 2023.

Soon after the poster was shared, several fans reacted to it and expressed that they ‘cannot wait’ for The Night Manager 2 anymore. “Thank God. The wait is over," one of the fans wrote. “The first season was really good and couldn’t wait for the second one," another comment read. Several other users also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

The Night Manager is an official adaptation of the 2016 thriller show of the same name which was released in the UK. While the remake starred Aditya Roy Kapur, the original show starred Tom Hiddleston in the lead. Besides Aditya, the remake also featured Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome in key roles.

Directed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager also marked Aditya Roy Kapur’s OTT debut. “I loved the performances in the original. But you have to find your own way, and draw from what is in front of you on the paper because the language, characterisations, and certain situations change (when adapting). So, you draw from that change. When I read the episodes, it became clear that Sandeep had rooted the story in the Indian sub-continent. While you can look at a great performance, you can never (replicate) what someone else has done because the essence is different (in a remake)," Aditya told Mid-Day earlier.