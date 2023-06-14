In March this year, a screenshot of a video call between The Night Manager actors, Tom Hiddleston and Aditya Roy Kapur, went viral after the latter shared it on his social media. Ever since, fans have been anticipating a crossover of sorts between the British and the Indian versions of the crime thriller. And seems like it’s no longer an impossible dream especially since John le Carré, David Farr and Susanne Bier served as executive producers on both the versions.

In an exclusive chat with News18, creator and director of the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager, Sandeep Modi, hints at a possible crossover. Speaking about their plans of bringing characters from both the versions of the series, he tells us, “It absolutely is. We’re working on something and once that happens, maybe a crossover can come alive soon. We’re wishing for the same.”

A while back, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also hinted at a Citadel crossover. But now with the revealation that she will play the onscreen daughter of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the Indian spin-off of the spy thriller, only time will tell if their timelines will coincide. However, the demand for an Indian face cross-pollinating with those in the West is at an all-time high. Reacting to it, Sandeep says, “The boundaries of India with the rest of the world have disappeared. Others have done it too. It’s probably the right time to do a crossover of The Night Manager.”

The first part of The Night Manager that released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 16 grabbed a lot of attention and garnered raving reviews. As the audience awaits the release of its second part, many are also anticipating a second season. Quiz Sandeep about the same and he shares, “I’ve a running joke with the producers since they’re the same [for both the versions]. I tell them that we adapted the first part from you and maybe we’ll write the second season first and they can adapt it for the rest of the world from us.”

The British version of The Night Manager ran as a limited series. However, a report in February this year in Deadline stated that a second season is in development and that it is all set to go on floors towards the end of 2023 in London and South America. A few days later, the makers released a statement that read, “The Ink Factory, BBC and AMC are in the early stages of developing a potential second series of The Night Manager, but nothing is definite yet and we have nothing to announce.”

As Sandeep awaits the release of the second part of the show co-starring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, he recalls the love that the first part received. “One of the best things that happened to us is the seepage into pop culture. I think that’s the biggest validation any filmmaker can get in today’s age and time,” he says, further elaborating, “The times when we came in, we were all working towards box office numbers. The validation that one seeks today is maybe critics’ ratings. But how does one gauge success? The fact that The Night Manager could cut through the clutter on the web and could make an impact this large was genuinely unprecedented and that was my biggest validation. I feel extremely overwhelmed and humbled.”

The Night Manager: Part 2 is all set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 30. ​