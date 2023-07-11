The Night Manager Star Aditya Roy Kapur On Crossover With Tom Hiddleston: 'It'll Be Fun' | Exclusive

Following the release of The Night Manager: Part 1, lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur took to social media to share a screenshot of a video chat with Tom Hiddleston, who headlined the original British series of the same name. The picture upped the intrigue and excitement of several fans who are awaiting a crossover between both the shows and for Aditya and Tom to share screen space. Earlier, in an interaction with us, director Sandeep Modi hinted at a possible crossover and revealed that the makers are indeed working on something that will surprise the audience.

And now, in a recent chat with News18, Aditya reacts to the same. “I’ve no idea [about a crossover]. This is a question for Mr Modi and the powers that be. There are a lot of factors there. But if that happens, I’m sure it will be fun,” he tells us exclusively. Quiz him if he had an exchange with Tom about the release of The Night Manager: Part 2, and he says, “I don’t know if he has seen the second part. He had seen two episodes in the first part and he wanted to continue watching more. He was very curious to see how we’ve treated the rest of the episodes.”

A while back, a report claimed that the makers of the Indian version of The Night Manager are planning a spin-off on Aditya’s Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor’s Shelly Rungta, which is likely to give the viewers a glimpse into their past lives. In fact, fans on social media have also been talking about wanting to get a sneak-peek into Shaan’s backstory. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Aditya says, “That’s interesting. I didn’t know they were interested in seeing Shaan’s backstory. I guess that for a character like Shaan, there are lots of possibilities. He lived an interesting life before and had his fair share of experiences. The idea is definitely interesting and it would be nice to explore his early days.”

The Ludo and Malang actor further continues, “Next time I meet Sandeep, I’ll definitely bring this to his notice and see what he thinks because he’s always looking for new and different angles. At the end of the day, the writer and the director need to be excited about something. You never know, it might happen (laughs).”

Talking about the response the second part of the series received, Aditya tells us that it has been rather ‘satisfying’. “The original show has so many fans and so many people love it passionately. Some people have commented things like, ‘Arrey yaar, I wasn’t expecting this’. While some believe that our show was as good as the original, others go as far as to say that they enjoyed ours more. That, I guess, really makes me feel good. It’s tough to match up to something that has received so much love,” elaborates the actor, who will next be seen in Metro In Dino.

Following the show, the one question he is being asked quite frequently is if filmmakers are now looking at him differently. But he thinks it’s ‘weird’. Prod him further and he says, “I’ve always seen myself a certain way. But if everyone is asking me that, maybe it’s true. Maybe, you do need a certain role in a certain project for people to see the possibilities. I guess with The Night Manager, I got the opportunity to do something I haven’t done before and people weren’t expecting me to do. Now that I did it, I think any role that really connects in a big way opens up people’s perceptions of you and then they start thinking of you in things they didn’t before. It’s good because as an actor, I want to explore different things and push the boundaries as well.”

But Aditya is not ready to pick between theatrical releases and OTT projects. “The Night Manager had a sur that’s very different from anything that I had done theatrically. I’ve a sound satisfaction doing both. I can’t say that I haven’t got any fun roles to play and enjoy in films. But yes, the tone of the show was something unique for me,” he adds.