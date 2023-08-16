The Originals Stars Danielle Campbell And Colin Woodell Are Engaged

Actress Danielle Campbell, known for her role in the hit TV show The Originals, has announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Colin Woodell. The couple, who have been together for nearly ten years, shared the news and gave followers a glimpse into their cherished journey on social media. The engagement news came as a surprise, as both actors have traditionally kept their relationship out of the public eye.

The engagement post shared on both Danielle and Colin’s Instagram accounts featured a series of photographs that shows the couple’s pure happiness. One picture captured the magical moment when Colin Woodell lifted Danielle Campbell into the air against the backdrop of picturesque mountains and a serene meadow. Another photo displayed the couple’s affections in a selfie, with Danielle proudly displaying her newly adorned engagement ring. In the last photo, the couple appears completely engrossed in each other’s company against the backdrop of tall trees.

Following the announcement, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from adoring fans, friends, and colleagues alike. Notably, former co-stars from The Originals, including Phoebe Tonkin, Claire Holt, and Riley Voelkel, shared their excitement and support for the newly engaged pair. Actress Nina Dobrev also commented on the engagement news, writing, “Congratulations!!!! 😍"

Fans poured out their affection, with comments such as, “Congratulations!!! ❤️," and “I’m SO happy for you guys. ❤️❤️❤️ Congrats!!!"

The two stars may not comment publicly on the status of their relationship but they occasionally treat their followers to glimpses of their journey together through their social media accounts. From celebrating anniversaries to attending events hand in hand, their pages are adorned with traces of their shared experiences. Last year in April, the actress even supported her boyfriend Colin on the red carpet for his film Ambulance.

On the professional front, Colin Woodell has exciting projects on the horizon. His upcoming project, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, has generated significant buzz since the release of its official trailer on Peacock. The eagerly awaited miniseries, set to premiere on September 22, sees Woodell portraying a teenage Winston Scott navigating the gritty streets of 1970s New York. The show promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and adrenaline-pumping action.