The Priscilla Effect: Sofia Coppola’s Film Gets 7-Minute Standing Ovation

Priscilla, the biographical drama adapted from Priscilla Presley’s memoir, Elvis and Me, sheds a spotlight on her life journey. Cailee Spaeny plays the titular character, while Jacob Elordi portrays the legendary singer, Elvis Presley. This film delves into Priscilla’s life, particularly her early encounter with the King of Rock and Roll at the age of 14 and their complex relationship. Recently, the movie made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, where it garnered a thunderous response. The audience showed their appreciation with a seven-minute-long standing ovation.

During the moment, the cast and Presley herself were moved by audience’s reaction, as they struggled to hold back tears. The impact of the film and the portrayal of her life deeply affected Priscilla and she was seen wiping her eyes. During this emotional moment, she shared a heartfelt hug with the director.

A visibly shaken Priscilla Presley wiped away tears during the 7-minute #Venezia80 standing ovation for Sofia Coppola’s #Priscilla. pic.twitter.com/tv1eJZQMFm— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2023

Ahead of the premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, the Priscilla team gathered for a press conference, during which Priscilla Presley shared her candid thoughts about the movie. She revealed that watching the film was emotionally challenging and stated, “It’s very difficult to watch a film about you and about your life and about your love."

However, she praised the film’s director, Sofia Coppola, for her exceptional work and also mentioned that she had provided Sofia with as much information as possible to help them make the film with precision.

Priscilla Presley also opened up about her relationship with Elvis Presley during the press conference. She paused multiple times to wipe away tears. She recalled that the singer used to share his deepest emotions, hopes, fears and the pain of losing his mother. Despite being just 14 years old at the time, Priscilla felt that she was mature beyond her years, which contributed to the strong bond between them.

“People think, ‘Oh, it was s*x, it was this.’ Not at all. I never had s*x with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought, and that was our relationship,” she added.

As per Hollywood Reporter, an agreement was made between the makers of Priscilla and SAG-AFTRA just days before the Venice International Film Festival, allowing the film’s team to attend the premiere. This agreement was crucial amid the ongoing strike, which ensured that the actors could participate in the festival without disruption. Additionally, the actors were also permitted to promote the film during the strike.