The 'Real Reason' Why Aamir Khan Doesn't Attend Award Shows

Bollywood star Aamir Khan may have been born into a family associated with films but he carved his very own path. Known as Mr Perfectionist for his unusually perfect approach to films as well as his social responsibilities, Aamir has set himself apart from his peers in the industry. From making movies on a social theme like Taare Zameen Par to making a show to highlight social issues in Satyamev Jayate, Aamir has always lived up to the title of Mr Perfectionist. And that moniker is probably one of the reasons the actor has stayed away from award shows, which practically have the entire industry in attendance.

According to some reports, Aamir’s absence from award shows has something to do with Shah Rukh Khan, although most of these reports are speculative with neither actor commenting on it. You would be surprised to know that Aamir was active in award shows during the early stages of his career. In fact, in 1992, he himself presented the best actor award to Anil Kapoor for Beta while he was nominated for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In 1993, he was nominated for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke but Shah Rukh Khan was the one who bagged the award for Baazigar.

The final nail in the coffin was in the year 1995 when Shah Rukh Khan once again won for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge although Aamir’s character in Rangeela had received a lot of applause that year.

A Bollywood Life report states that Aamir believed that the jury was partial towards Shah Rukh Khan and decided not to attend award shows. Many of Aamir’s films have been nominated since 1995 and the actor has even won awards for movies like Raja Hindustani, Lagaan and Dangal but he has never been present at any of the shows to receive them himself.