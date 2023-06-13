The Rise Of Deviyani Sharma: A Glimpse Into Her Journey And Performance In Saithan

The upcoming Telugu crime drama series Saithan, directed by Mahi V Raghava is set to be aired on Hotstar. Due to the buzz around the series, it has generated interest for the female leads of the show. Deviyani Sharma plays one of the lead characters in Jayapradha.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Deviyani moved to Hyderabad in 2019 to make a career in acting. Before moving to Hyderabad to pursue her dream career in acting, Deviyani participated in several theatrical companies in Delhi and performed in a few plays there.

She made her acting debut as a supporting actress in 2020 with the Tollywood film Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, directed by Srikanth Nagothi, she also appeared in the movie Romantic with Akash Puri in 2021.

She is one of the North Indian stars whose love for Tollywood took them to South Indian Cinema due to blockbusters like Bahubali and RRR. She is a fluent speaker of English and Hindi, she can hold a conversation in Telugu as well. Deviyani is also a Kalaripayattu artist which is a form of martial arts that originated in Kerala.

She gained fame through the Hotstar show Save the Tigers directed by Mahi V Raghava which became a success in the south streaming platform. In Save the Tigers, Deviyani’s character is that of a high-profile lawyer which is in contrast to the character she is about to play in the series Saithan. A character who is ready to kill if anyone comes in her way.

As per Deviyani, we will get to see different shades of her character in this crime series as she attended a 30-day workshop to study and learn about her character and she mentioned how her fans will get to see different roles from her in future projects.