The Song Of Scorpions Trailer Out: Irrfan’s Last Film To Release Ahead Of His Third Death Anniversary

Irrfan, who passed away in 2020, will appear on the screen one last time. His last movie titled ‘The Song Of Scorpions’ is scheduled to be released on April 28, which is just one day before his third death anniversary. The trailer of the movie was posted by his son Babil Khan on his social media account. The trailer has garnered a lot of praise from the industry.

Sharing the trailer, Babil wrote, “TRAILER OUT NOW* Bringing alive a heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession and betrayal. #TheSongOfScorpions Trailer out now!” The film shows Irrfan Khan as a camel trader whose name is Aadam and he loves a woman named Nooran played by Golshifteh Farahani. She is learning the healing art of scorpion singing from her grandmother (Waheeda Rehman). Before Aadam and Nooran can tie the knot, a tragedy befalls her, bringing their plans to a standstill. The film is directed by Anup Singh and also stars Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. The official Twitter account of Panorama Studios shared the trailer on Twitter.

Watch it here:

The Song Of Scorpions marks Anup Singh’s second collaboration with Irrfan. Their first film was Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost. The film has already been screened at various international film festivals. To note, Irrfan’s last big screen appearance was in Angrezi Medium, which released in March 2020. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Irrfan passed away in 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The late actor’s son, Babil, made his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt, starred Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

