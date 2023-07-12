'The Ultimate Party Anthem': Second Song Jam Jam Jajjanaka From Bholaa Shankar Out

The makers of the movie Bholaa Shankar have released the second single titled Jam Jam Jajjanaka. The song’s lyrical video has been shared, and it is claimed to be a perfect party anthem for the wedding season by many. Combining folk music and the Telangana accent, the track showcases Chiranjeevi’s amazing dance moves, despite him being 67 years old. Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth also featured in the video that was released, adding glamour to the song. With its foot-tapping beats and catchy lyrics, this party track has already intrigued many. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music, while Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli lent their voices to the song.

The makers of the song Jam Jam Jajjanaka unveiled the poster featuring Chiranjeevi, Keerthy, Tamannaah, and Sushanth. The actresses look stunning in their lehengas, while the megastar dons stylish ethnic attire. Bholaa Shankar has garnered attention for its music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. The background music in the teaser received praise from the audience, making it one of the movie’s notable highlights.

The choreography of Jam Jam Jajjanaka is expertly handled by Sekhar master, and it is Chiranjeevi who dazzles the dance floor with his electrifying moves. The song also sees the likes of Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth matching steps with the Megastar. With its energetic vibe and captivating visuals, Jam Jam Jajjanaka is anticipated to become a popular choice for various celebrations and festivities.

Bholaa Shankar, the upcoming film of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is an official remake of the Tamil movie Vedalam from 2015, which featured Ajith Kumar. In the film, Tamannaah portrays Chiranjeevi’s romantic interest, while Keerthy Suresh plays the role of his sister. The movie also includes a talented ensemble cast, including Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej.

The highly anticipated teaser of Bholaa Shankar has been released on social media, generating excitement among Chiranjeevi’s fans. The teaser offers a glimpse of power-packed action and energetic music. Produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11. It will be competing with Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which is also releasing on the same date.