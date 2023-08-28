The Vaccine War FIRST Review Out: R Madhavan Says Vivek Agnihotri Film Makes You 'Applaud, Weep'

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War was premiered in New York recently and R Madhavan shared the film’s first review. The actor was one of the stars in the audience at the special screening which took place as part of the India for Humanity Tour. Madhavan took to Instagram and praised the film. He said he cheered, applauded and even cried while watching the film. The actor also praised Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Pathekar and Raima Sen’s performances in the movie.

“Just saw “THE VACCINE WAR” and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India’s very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time," he said.

“Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher #Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully," Madhavan added.

“Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them..🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏 go see the film in the theaters and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women," The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor wrote.

Vivek Agnohotri has been showcasing his film in different cities of the US. On Sunday, he revealed that he hosted a screening of the film in Atlanta and the room was packed.

Brilliant audience in a jam packed house today at Atlanta. Congressman Dr. Rich McCormick and his wonderful wife enjoying the movie. Thanks @RichforGA for your overwhelming appreciation of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory. Apologies to those who couldn’t be accommodated. pic.twitter.com/5EdxvI6Mbm— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 27, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is based on the coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi. The Vaccine War is slated to release on September 28. The film will clash with Prabhas’ upcoming release, Salaar. The film is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.