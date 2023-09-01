The Vaccine War FIRST Review Out: Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi Deliver Another 'Award-Winning' Film

Vivek Agnihotri has finally confirmed that his upcoming film The Vaccine War will hit the theatres on September 28. The film is all set to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office. This will be the second biggest box office clash this year after Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Ahead of its release, Vivek Agnihotri organised a special screening for the Indian diaspora in Washington D.C, and the reviews that have been pouring in from the same have been positive.

On Friday, Vivek Agnihotri shared a clip of the audience reaction to his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’. It starts with a lady stating, ‘It’s going to be another award-winning movie. They have done a tremendous job. I am feeling so proud that I am an Indian." Another lady said, “Thoroughly enjoyed the movie and saw the real story behind the vaccine." A man stated, “I think it’s really important to understand the strength of India. It made me very emotional." A young guy shared, “A lot of things to learn from it. Firstly, it’s an era of information war. You must know where your information is coming from." Another individual expressed, “It’s a phenomenal and a very well-told story. Everyone should watch it."

Take a look at the video:

Every India is loving it. ❤️Thank you Washington D.C., for making this screening a huge success.#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/QFefxWGTMk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 1, 2023

Vivek Agnohotri has been showcasing his film in different cities of the US. On Sunday, he revealed that he hosted a screening of the film in Atlanta and the room was packed.

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War was premiered in New York recently and R Madhavan shared the film’s first review. The actor was one of the stars in the audience at the special screening which took place as part of the India for Humanity Tour. Madhavan took to Instagram and praised the film. He said he cheered, applauded and even cried while watching the film. The actor also praised Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Pathekar and Raima Sen’s performances in the movie.

“Just saw “THE VACCINE WAR” and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India’s very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time," he said.

“Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher #Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully," Madhavan added.

“Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them..🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏 go see the film in the theaters and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women," The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor wrote.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is based on the coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi. The Vaccine War is slated to release on September 28. The film will clash with Prabhas’ upcoming release, Salaar. The film is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.