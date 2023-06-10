The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri Begins Shooting The Last Schedule; Film To Release During Dusshera?

The highly anticipated ‘The Vaccine War’ by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been making headlines since the time it was announced. While the excitement around the film is off the charts, according to Trade expert Taran Adarsh the makers, producer Pallavi Joshi and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have decided to shift the release date of the much awaited ‘The Vaccine War, based on true events, from 15th August to Dussehra. More to be added, a source informed that the film is currently being shot in a secret location.

Today, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared few glimpses from the shoot of last schedule and writes “With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, beginning last schedule of #TheVaccineWar”

With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, beginning last schedule of #TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/OyDI3VOJeU— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 10, 2023

Talking about the same, a source informs “Currently, The Vaccine War is being shot in a secret location with Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and the other starcast. There is a strict no phone policy on sets for one week so that nothing gets leaked.”

#Xclusiv… VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SHIFTS ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ TO DUSSEHRA 2023… #TheVaccineWar - which was scheduled for release this #IndependenceDay weekend - will now arrive in *cinemas* on #Dussehra2023, it is learnt from reliable sources.After the #Blockbuster run of… pic.twitter.com/EFBxniqSto — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2023

Even though not much has been revealed about the film, the name speaks volumes about the theme that the film is based on. It signifies that it will open certain chapters about Indian Bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines. The film will pay tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, while Covid 19 continues to cause issues for many countries, including China, the UK, and many others, even in 2023, the Indian vaccination has been so effective at shielding its users from Covid 19 despite having a population of 1.4 billion. One of the most anticipated films ever made will be released on Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages, producer Pallavi Joshi has refused to comment anything when we reach out.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial revolves around India’s contributions to producing a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Apart from Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda are also a part of the film.