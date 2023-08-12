Theatre Owner's Comment On Nelson's Comeback With Jailer Goes Viral

Nelson, the acclaimed director behind the recent release Jailer featuring Rajinikanth, has once again demonstrated his prowess as the film enjoys a successful run in theatres. The movie has garnered praise from audiences and enthusiasts alike, solidifying its place as a hit. Just recently, the film achieved a remarkable global box office collection ranging from Rs. 90 crore to Rs. 100 crore, setting an impressive record. In Tamil Nadu alone, it secured over 25 crore rupees in earnings. Jailer even surpassed the first-day collection records of other Tamil films such as Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu, according to sources. Fans are passionately celebrating Nelson’s continued success after the triumph of Jailer.

However, it’s essential to address any notion of Nelson’s return. The idea that this marks his comeback is unfounded, given his track record of delivering three significant blockbusters, including the massive hit Doctor. The box office earnings of his films speak volumes about their success, making it hard to dispute. Jailer only continues the string of hits under Nelson’s belt.

Rhevanth, the owner of Chennai’s Rohini theatre, weighed in on this matter through his Twitter account. He asserted that considering Nelson’s recent achievements as a comeback is baseless. Rhevanth highlighted Nelson’s consistent track record, particularly emphasizing the massive success of Vijay-starrer Beast. He emphasized that the film’s collection serves as a testament to its triumph, a viewpoint that holds credibility within knowledgeable circles.

Nelson’s professional journey has been marked by action-packed thrillers infused with dark humour, establishing his unique directorial style. His directorial debut was in 2016 with the film Vettai Mannan. Since then, he has maintained a consistent track record of delivering major successes and earning recognition through multiple awards.