Theatrical Rights To Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari Sold To This OTT Giant

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi, announced the title of the film last week. Now, there are reports that the film has sold its post-theatrical rights to a streaming giant for a hefty amount. According to the reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights of the film. It is also reported that the OTT platform has paid Rs 18 crore for Bhagavanth Kesari.

The official announcement is expected soon. The title of the film is the same as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s character in this first-of-its-kind actioner.

The Bhagavanth Kesari team unveiled the teaser of the film on the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday. The teaser looks terrific as it has intrigued the audience. The teaser begins with Ballaya explaining the difference between the arrogance of a ruler and a stubborn person. Arjun Rampal, who is playing the antagonist, is shown as the ruler, while Balakrishna is shown as stubborn.

He also introduced himself as a son of the jungle, Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. “Ee Peru Shaana Yellu Yaaduntadi (You’ll remember this name for a very long time),” Balakrishna can be heard saying.

The teaser ends on a lighter note as NBK is seen holding the bat and playing it like a guitar.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser has crossed more than 15 million views just two days after its unveiling. The teaser also had one of its kind promotion as it is being screened in more than 108 theatres worldwide.

With Bhagavanth Kesari, Arjun Rampal is making his debut in Telugu cinema. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the film and Sreeleela will be seen in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens and is aiming for its release on ths Dusehra