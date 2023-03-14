The year 2022 ended on a sad note for South actor Naga Chaitanya, as he couldn’t strike a connection with the audience and ended up with three back-to-back flops: Bangarraju, Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, he has pinned all his hopes on the upcoming film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The teaser of this film is all set to release on March 16 at 4:51 PM. The film’s team will surely be waiting for a thrilling response from social media users and Chaitanya’s fans.

Chaitanya tweeted about this update on March 13. He also added a glimpse of this film. The glimpse seems to set us in motion, taking us through the plains and then into a sea. Then comes the announcement with a text above the visuals, which says that it’s going to be one “hellava ride”. It is followed by the camera showing Chaitanya dressed up in the attire of a cop and locked inside a small underwater jail. Then the viewers are informed that the wait is over.

Chay, as he is fondly known among fans, is then seen breaking out of the prison-like structure and smiling, before swimming away to the top of the surface. It is then the announcement of the Custody teaser release date is revealed. “This is just a tease, not a teaser, there’s more to come!!” Chaitanya tweeted along with the clip.

Fans were enthralled with this announcement and tweeted that they were eagerly looking forward to this film. Many of them couldn’t help appreciating the background music of the video. It remains to be seen if the electrifying response to the “tease" will translate into a successful teaser launch as well.

Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami, Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath will essay key roles in Custody. Billed to be a mass action entertainer, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Custody is gearing up for a grand summer release on May 12.

It is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and is presented by Pavan Kumar. Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have been roped in for curating the music of Custody.

