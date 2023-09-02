These 2 Aamir Khan Films, Released 23 Years Apart, Created Distinct Records

The Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, hit theatres on July 5, 1993. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film revolves around Aamir’s character, who takes care of the children of his deceased sister. In spite of showering them with love, he is unable to form a bond with them which leads to kids running away from home. This touching narrative underscores the significance of unconditional love.

Actors including Kunal Kemmu, Tiku Talsania, Sharokh Bharucha, Navneet Nishan, Dalip Tahil, and Mushtaq Khan were also seen in pivotal roles. The music was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and the cinematography was handled by Pravin Bhatt.

Juhi Chawla received widespread acclaim for her role in the movie, and it clinched two National Awards- a Special Jury Award for director Mahesh Bhatt and the Best Female Playback Singer Award for Alka Yagnik’s rendition of Ghunghat Ki Aad Se. The film earned Rs 9.7 crore at the box office and made Aamir a superstar. The film was reportedly his most profitable film of the 1990s.

Aamir Khan has been hailed as the best actor throughout his career owing to the remarkable success of his films. Even after 35 years in the industry, he continues to deliver box-office hits. He achieved his all-time best blockbuster film in 2016 with Dangal. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with reported earnings of around Rs 2,000 crore.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The other cast of the film includes Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurrana and Suhani Bhatnagar, among others. The music of Dangal was composed by Pritam Chakraborty and the cinematography of the film was done by Satyajit Pande.

Aamir Khan is not just a bankable actor but he has also etched his name in history by delivering five all-time blockbuster films in his illustrious career. His cinematic journey has been marked by groundbreaking contributions to the industry, including iconic movies like Raja Hindustani, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal. The actor is now prepping for his upcoming untitled film which is scheduled to release in December 2024.