These Actors Rejected The Opportunity To Portray Thakur Bhanu Pratap in Sooryavansham

In the world of Bollywood, casting decisions often play a crucial role in determining the fate of a film. One such instance is the popular movie Sooryavansham, which underwent a significant casting challenge before finding its ultimate lead actor, Amitabh Bachchan. Surprisingly, the film was rejected by a string of renowned actors, creating an intriguing tale of missed opportunities and unexpected success.

Sooryavansham was offered to several prominent actors from the Bollywood industry, including Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Govinda, Ajay Devgan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. But, all of them declined the offer for a common reason - their reluctance to play the elderly role of Thakur Bhanu Pratap, despite appreciating the story and the younger character. As a result, producer Adiseshgiri Rao and director EVV Satyanarayana had to continue their search.

Undeterred by the setbacks, the team persisted in their search for the perfect fit for the role. Eventually, they turned to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who not only agreed to take on the role of Thakur Bhanu Pratap but also portrayed a double role, playing both father and son. With his involvement, the film embarked on a new chapter of production, marking a turning point in its journey.

Released in 1999, Sooryavansham was a remake of the Tamil movie Suryavansham from 1997. Despite receiving an average response from critics and performing averagely at the box office, earning Rs 12.65 crore against a budget of Rs 7 crore, the film managed to captivate audiences on television. It became a superhit on the small screen and was telecast almost every week, maintaining its popularity among viewers even today.

Adding to the film’s interesting trivia, Rekha lent her voice as a voiceover artist for two characters in Sooryavansham. She dubbed for Amitabh Bachchan’s younger wife, played by Jayasudha, as well as for the role of his older wife.

Amitabh Bachchan has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. Fans can anticipate his appearance in the movie Ganpath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, set to release in October 2023. Additionally, he is involved in projects such as Project K, Section 84, Ranbhoomi, Hasmukh Pighal Gaya, and an untitled film directed by R Balki.

Sooryavansham serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of Bollywood casting, where rejections can lead to unexpected success. While the film initially faced challenges in finding its lead actor, Amitabh Bachchan’s involvement breathed new life into the project, making it a beloved television favorite. The journey of Sooryavansham stands as a reminder that success can come from unexpected places, leaving a lasting impact on both the industry and the hearts of the audience.