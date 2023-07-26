These AI-generated Mahabharata Characters Of Kannada Actors Are Simply Stunning

Artificial intelligence (AI) is blurring the lines between fantasy and reality with impressive editing tools. Be it folklore, culture or sketches, the surge of AI has left nothing untouched- from showing billionaires to Hollywood celebrities living an ordinary life in India. Now, there are pictures making rounds on the internet of Kannada actors in the characters from the epic, Mahabharata using AI tools. It is worth noting that AI allows users to make photorealistic images.

The pictures are made by Dipesh who is a graphic designer by profession. He has imagined what it would be like if Kannada actors portray the characters of Mahabharata and who will fit in what roles. He made Darshan as Duryodhana with proper amour, Dhruv Sarja as Bhima with a great physique while he can be seen holding a huge mace (Gada) and Shiva Rajkumar as Dronacharya in the saffron outfit.

He also presented Kiccha Sudeep as Lord Krishna, KGF franchise fame Yash as Karna and the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as Arjuna who looks enthralling as he holds a bow and arrow. While Rishab Shetty is shown as Bheeshma along with Raj B Shetty as Shakuni, Rachita Ram is shown in the role of Draupadi.

It is worth noting that SS Rajamouli is reportedly making his version of the Indian epic Mahabharata. The director’s ambitious project is a long-held dream of making a feature on the Hindu epic. He has cleared that the story of Mahabharata will be the same but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added.

Coming back to the AI, a creator recently used the AI tool Midjourney to reimagine characters from JK Rowling’s fantastical universe of Harry Potter in collaboration with renowned fashion maverick Sabyasachi. The series featured iconic figures such as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Rubeus Hagrid, Professor Severus Snape, Professor Minerva McGonagall, Lord Voldemort, Sirius Black, Ginny Weasley, Professor Albus Dumbledore and Dobby walking the ramp in Sabyasachi’s creations.