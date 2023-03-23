Bollywood star kids never fail to make headlines. Be it at film parties or airports, they are all over the place. Even before they make it to the big screen, these star kids gain a lot of attention on social media. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will make their film debuts soon. They are already a sensation online. Have you ever wondered about star kids from the Bhojpuri film industry? Today, we will take a look at the children of famous Bhojpuri celebs, who are also garnering a lot of attention. These star kids are not only stunning but also extremely talented. These celebrity children excel at acting, singing, as well as academics.

Ravi Kishan has three daughters and one son. Among them, Riva Kishan is a well-known actress. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Sab Kushal Mangal alongside actor Priyank Sharma, son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, in the year 2020.

Manoj Tiwari is the proud father of three lovely daughters. Two of them are still young. The eldest one, Rhiti Tiwari, appears to have made her mark and is following in her father’s footsteps. Manoj is not only a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry and a politician but is also a popular singer. Rhiti has also taken up singing. On her Instagram, she has posted many of her music videos.

Khesari Lal Yadav’s daughter Kriti Yadav has also started making a name for herself in the Bhojpuri industry from an early age, just like her father. Kriti made her film debut as a child artist in her father’s film, Khesari. She’s made quite a name for herself in a short period.

Read all the Latest Movies News here