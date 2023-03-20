A movie’s box office success depends on several factors. While producers and directors have control over cinematic aesthetics, they frequently neglect to consider the audience. And, it is the audience that decides if the movie will become a box office flop or hit. There have been many Bollywood movies over the decades that initially failed at the box office but eventually went on to become cult classics. Today, let’s take a look at such movies.

Mera Naam Joker

Mera Naam Joker took over six years and was meant to be Raj Kapoor’s masterpiece. It was also Rishi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. Arguably, the film might have been ahead of its time, and the audience simply didn’t get it. Mera Naam Joker is now widely regarded as a cult classic and one of the greatest films of all time.

Sholay

We all know Sholay was a big-time flop when it first came out. But eventually, entire families across India would gather every time the film would air on Doordarshan. The movie was released in 1975 and was directed by Ramesh Sippy. It was written by Salim–Javed.

Shaan

When we think of Shaan, the first thing that comes to our mind is a bald Kulbhushan Kharbanda. But did you know that the film was initially a flop? It’s tough to grasp the fact that a movie with such an iconic villain and the well-known acting duo Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan was a flop.

Agneepath

The fact that Agneepath was good enough to be redone alone speaks about how good it was. Do you recall Amitabh Bachchan playing Vijay Deenanath Chauhan? Who could forget that character? Now that we think about it, we have no idea what was wrong with folks in 1990, how can anyone not enjoy a fantastic drama film with such fantastic action? Amitabh Bachchan won a National Film Award for acting for Agneepath.

Silsila

Silsila was loosely modelled on the real-life love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. Also, it featured some excellent music and was shot in some of the most stunning locations. But the film was unable to gain a place in the hearts of the viewers. And today, it ranks among Bollywood’s top cult masterpieces.

