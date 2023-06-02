‘They Should Be Heard And Considered’: Actor Tovino Thomas Supports Wrestlers' Protest

Actor Tovino Thomas has joined forces with Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and other athletes raising their voices against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the leader of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Singh has faced allegations of engaging in sexual harassment, sparking protests in the wrestling community.

In a powerful statement on his official Instagram account, Tovino Thomas expressed his solidarity with the wrestlers and emphasised the importance of amplifying their voices. He stressed the significance of recognising these athletes, who have significantly elevated our country’s achievements in global sports competitions, becoming symbols of triumph that inspire our collective dreams and ambitions.

Tovino Thomas conveyed the imperative need to listen to the wrestlers and give due attention to their demands. He said that irrespective of their remarkable accomplishments and recognition, every citizen of the nation deserves timely and unwavering justice, which must not be delayed or denied under any circumstances.

Tovino also played as the male protagonist in the movie Godha, which revolved around the journey of a female wrestler portrayed by Wamiqa Gabbi. The film showcased her pursuit of wrestling aspirations upon arriving in Kerala.

Interestingly, Tovino is among the few actors who have expressed their opinions about the controversial film, The Kerala Story. This movie has faced criticism from politicians, journalists, and viewers for allegedly spreading propaganda and misrepresenting the number of radicalised women from Kerala. During a promotional event for his film 2018, which depicted the devastating Kerala floods of that year, Tovino shared his thoughts on The Kerala Story’s trailer. He remarked that it did not capture the essence of the state he grew up in. In contrast, he highlighted that 2018 portrayed the unity and resilience demonstrated by the entire state when confronted with the catastrophic floods.

On Tuesday, Anjali Menon also shared a statement saying, “A society’s character is reflected in its treatment of women." She expressed her belief that the women wrestlers who participated in the protests have achieved remarkable success through tremendous hardships and should be granted the justice they seek.