Thipkyanchi Rangoli's On-screen Family Has A Fun Outing On Ratnagiri, See Pics

Thipkyanchi Rangoli’s on screen family recently took a break from their busy shooting schedule. The star cast seemed to have had a great outing in the Konkan region and if the snaps on social media are anything to go by, they had a gala time together. Among them was also Supriya Pathare and her off-screen family.

Supriya Pathare is a prominent actress in the Marathi industry and is popular for powerful roles on the small screen and has always won the hearts of the audience with her acting skills. Now, the actress and her co-star Namrata Pradhan have recently uploaded a few glimpses of the Thipkyanchi Rangoli star cast’s trip to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra for a short break.

In one of the photos, we can see Namrata and Supriya posing together happily. The actors also clicked many group photos with their family members. The caption read, “At the end of the day, it’s all about family.” The clicks were full of happiness and frame-worthy. Their fans too called the pictures “beautiful”.

Actor Suyash Tilak wrote, “When will we go Supriya Pathare?”A user wrote, “There is a lot of joy in the photo”, while another one commented, “Welcome to Ratnagiri. Looking so gorgeous. All the photos are awesome. How was the Konkan trip?” A fan wrote, “Beautiful”. An individual wrote, “All 9 photos are awesome. Looking brilliant, Nams.”

Supriya Pathare began her career with the Marathi play Darling Darling directed by Pradeep Pawar and written by Madhusudan Kalelkar. She charted her course in the industry over around 16 years in showbiz. She has also displayed her talent in a comic role for a comedy show Fu Bai Fu which required her to portray various role types ranging from a negative character to a loving mother. She also appeared in a Marathi serial Honar Sun Me Hta Gharchi. She is known for her negative role as Kanchanmala Randive or Kanchanmala Bai in the show Pudhcha Paaul.