This 1950s Bollywood Star Died In Poverty Living In Chawl

Bharat Bhushan was an actor, writer, and producer who predominantly worked in the Hindi film industry in the 1950s. He is known for his notable performances in Baiju Bawra (1952), Maa (1957), Mirza Ghalib (1954), Amanat (1955), Gateway of India (1957) and others.

Even with the presence of actors like Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in the industry in the 1950s, Bharat Bhushan managed to create an identity of his own as a romantic hero. He was one of the richest and most successful actors of that time, but he lost all his money and died in poverty.

Bharat Bhushan gained recognition for his role in Baiju Bawra. The movie was directed by Vijay Bhatt and starred Meena Kumari, Surendra and Kuldip Kaur in lead roles. The actor played the character of Baijnath ‘Baiju’.

As per reports, from being one of the richest actors to going bankrupt, his career ended after Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Dharmendra came into existence. Bharat Bhushan had also tried his luck in production with his brother but faced huge financial losses. He was forced to sell off his properties and other assets to make a living.

From owning several bungalows to starting to work in small supporting roles to make his survival possible, it became difficult for him to hold on to his fame. According to reports, he lost a lot of his money and properties due to gambling and died in poverty-stricken conditions.

The actor worked with a few of the most famous actresses of that time like Nargis in Saagar, Madhubala in Phagun, Nirupa Roy in Aurat Teri Yehi Kahani and Geeta Bali in Sohag Raat. After owning different luxurious cars, he lived in a chawl at the time of his death.

Bharat Bhushan was born in Meerut in 1920, and after completing his academics in Aligarh, he shifted to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams. He died at the age of 72 on January 27, 1992, in Mumbai.