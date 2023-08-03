This 1992 Bollywood Film Broke Many Records And Gave A New Hit Pair

The year 1992 witnessed some brilliant films gracing the silver screen, featuring the likes of Rishi Kapoor, Govinda, and Amitabh Bachchan. Movies like Deewana, Bol Radha Bol, Khuda Gawah, Shola Shabnam, and Khiladi enthralled audiences at the box office. Among these, a new actor’s action-romantic film emerged as a game-changer, introducing Bollywood to a fresh on-screen pairing that would go on to create magic in the years to come. Directed by Farogh Siddique and produced by Salim Akhtar, this film was none other than Jigar.

Released in 1992, Jigar set the box office ablaze with its captivating storyline and stellar performances. At the forefront of this action-packed romance was Ajay Devgan, who showcased his prowess in martial arts, leaving audiences in awe of his skills. The film’s leading lady, Karishma Kapoor, perfectly complemented Ajay Devgan with her remarkable acting and a chemistry that sizzled on the screen. The anticipation surrounding their pairing was palpable, as the audience eagerly awaited the magic they would create together.

The film’s plot revolved around Raju, essayed by Ajay Devgn, a man fueled by a quest for vengeance following his sister’s tragic demise. This compelling narrative struck a chord with the audience, keeping them engrossed throughout the movie. Karishma’s performance opposite Ajay garnered praise and appreciation, making their pairing an instant hit with viewers.

It is to be noted that Jigar holds a special distinction for being the film that introduced the beloved and successful pairing of Ajay Devgn and Karishma Kapoor to Bollywood. Their on-screen chemistry was so palpable that it left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience, paving the way for numerous future collaborations between the talented duo.

The film’s release during the grand Diwali festival added to its allure and festive fervor. The movie’s soulful songs, such as Aaye Hum Baraati and Pyaar Ke Kagaz Pe, became instant sensations, finding a place in wedding ceremonies and among couples deeply in love. Karishma and Ajay’s mesmerizing presence in “Jigar" inspired fans across the nation, who sought to emulate their style and charm.

Jigar proved to be a resounding success at the box office, surpassing all expectations. Produced with a budget of 2 crores during that period, the film defied the odds by earning seven times its initial investment. According to media reports, Jigar garnered total earnings exceeding Rs 15 crores during its theatrical run, solidifying its position as one of the top-grossing films of the year.

The success of Jigar not only catapulted Ajay Devgn and Karishma Kapoor to stardom but also left an enduring impact on Bollywood history. Their remarkable on-screen chemistry and stellar performances in “Jigar" laid the foundation for a cherished and adored on-screen pairing that would grace the silver screen in several more films.